Unveiling The Best Chinese Restaurant In Michigan

Discover Detroit's top Chinese gem, offering a modern twist on traditional dishes and innovative creations.

Michigan has a total of 771 Chinese restaurants. That is a lot of Chinese restaurants compared to Indiana, which has just over 500. Nearly half of all Chinese restaurants in Michigan are in Detroit. Which is where we find a place that was recently named the #1 Chinese Restaurant in Michigan according to Love Food.

The Best Chinese Restaurant in Michigan

In the historic Chinatown neighborhood of Detroit, you can find The Peterboro, located at 420 Peterboro Street. That is the delicious Chinese Restaurant that grabs the top honor.

The Peterboro in Detroit named the best Chinese Restaurant in Michigan Google Street View loading...

This is what Love Food had to say about the best Chinese Restaurant in Michigan,

The Peterboro is a stylish yet relaxed spot that serves a contemporary take on traditional Chinese cooking. Standout items include the crab Rangoon and chicken wontons, and you can also expect a few inventive twists on classics – think cheeseburger spring rolls and fried chicken bao buns.

The publication also points out that they offer delicious cocktails as well.

Love Food named the best Chinese Restaurant in each state.

Getting named the best out of 771 Chinese Restaurants is impressive. Congrats to everyone at The Peterboro.

Do you think this food publication got it right? Or do you think they missed a hidden gem in West Michigan? Let us know in the comments.

