This tiny restaurant in a plaza off of I-65 in Indianapolis was just named the best in the Hoosier State. What do you think?

A publication called Love Food recently released an article naming the best Chinese Restaurant in each state.

There are a little over 500 Chinese restaurants in the state of Indiana. To be named the best out of 500 restaurants is high praise.

Nestled in the middle of the Eagle Creek Plaza on the northwest side of Indianapolis, you can find the small restaurant that grabs the honor of best Chinese Restaurant in Indiana (according to Love Food) called the Imperial Palace.

Indianapolis Spot Named Best Chinese Restaurant in the State Google Street View and Canva loading...

Get our free mobile app

Here's what LoveFood.com had to say when naming Imperial Palace the best Chinese Restaurant in Indiana,

The menu at Imperial Palace, a firm favorite in Indy, is packed with Chinese and Chinese American classics like garlic chicken, beef with broccoli, and orange shrimp. Should you want something different, however, you only have to ask – the staff are so friendly and accommodating that they might just whip up something especially for you.

Have you ever eaten at the Imperial Palace in Indianapolis, Indiana? If so, let us know what you thought of their food and service in the comments. Also, what Chinese restaurant is your favorite in the state?

READ MORE: Iconic Seafood Restaurant Named the Best in Michigan

Indianapolis is not just home to the best Chinese restaurant in the state. The capital city also has one of the strangest AirBnBs in the U.S. Check out the photos below.

Take A Sneak Peak At This Horror-Themed Airbnb Located Inside A Coffee Shop In Indianapolis There's no word yet on how much it will cost per night but it's a unique and fun concept. Especially since when you wake up you can just walk into the next room and get a gourmet coffee made. It beats having to make your own first thing in the morning. Gallery Credit: Black House Cafe