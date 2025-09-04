One of the best ways to warm up on a chilly day in Indiana is with a bowl of piping hot chili. And one Indiana restaurant serves one of America's best bowls of chili.

Nick's Chili Parlor Named Best Bowl Of Chili In Indiana

Lovefood found the best places in America that take pride in their house-made chili, where customers return for the most flavorful and soul-warming bowl. And one Indiana gem makes the list for a delicious bowl of meaty chili loaded with toppings and flavor.

Get our free mobile app

Nick's Chili Parlor in Indianapolis has been a local favorite for decades, serving classic comfort food and America's best chili. Lovefood says:

Billing itself as 'Indy's original chili parlor,' Nick's opened back in 1974 – and it's easily stood the test of time. Chili is still the menu mainstay, and the joint's recipe is a closely guarded secret. It's named '5-way' for the five elements that make up the perfect bowl: fresh spaghetti, sharp Cheddar, onions, red beans, and, of course, steaming spoonfuls of beef chili.

And there's more than one way to enjoy Nick's famous chili recipe.

Chili favorites on the menu include the Classic Chili Cheese dog served on a steamed bun and topped with Nick's Chili sauce, shredded sharp cheddar cheese, and fresh chopped onions. Or try unique combinations like the chili cheese tamales.

Head to Nick's Chili Parlor and see why it's the best bowl of chili in Indiana and the U.S.

11 Items That Are Illegal To Throw Away In Indiana Indiana has strict regulations to protect the environment and public health. Certain items are illegal to throw away in the state. Gallery Credit: Jessica Poxson