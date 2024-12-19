It's not hard to find a delicious, juicy burger in Michigan with so many incredible burger joints. And if you're looking for the best cheeseburgers in America, you'll find them at two restaurants in the Great Lakes state.

Photo courtesy of Taystee's Burgers via Instagram Photo courtesy of Taystee's Burgers via Instagram loading...

Two Michigan Restaurants Named Best Cheeseburger Spots In America

LoveFood ranked the best cheeseburger spots in America. Whether you're in the mood for a classic cheeseburger or a gourmet creation, you'll find a spot to satisfy your craving in Michigan. So it's no wonder Michigan burger joints owned two spots on the list.

Green Dot Stables with two locations in Detroit and Lansing lands on the list at #39. While LoveFood mentions the adventurous Korean slider, with kimchi and peanut butter, the cheeseburger slider wins out:

As its name suggests, Green Dot Stables is a horse racing-themed joint, and it serves 22 varieties of sliders at the last count. The pick of the bunch has to be the cheeseburger, which comes topped with soft cheese, grilled onions, and pickles.

And a Michigan spot with its twist on the classic cheeseburger is another must-try.

Taystee's Burgers started in Dearborn and has now expanded to several cities in Michigan. Taystee's lands at #33 on the list with it's award-winning Ali’s Notch-Yo-Burger. It's a juicy cheeseburger with American, Swiss, pepper Jack, and nacho cheese, plus beef bacon, Doritos, jalapeños, grilled onions, lettuce, mayo, and hot sauce, on an onion bun. Lovefood says:

This cheesy, spicy, crunchy creation from Taystee’s Burgers, a family business in Dearborn, is a hit.

Try the nation's best burgers at these two Michigan gems.

