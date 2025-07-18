While Indiana is home to thousands of chain restaurants offering deals on popular menu items, nothing beats a homemade meal at a local spot for an affordable price. And one Indiana spot now serves one of America's best blue-plate specials.

Cozy Indiana Restaurant Serves One Of America's Best Cheap Meals

Lovefood found America's best restaurants to enjoy scratch-made food without breaking your budget. And one neighborhood favorite in Indiana makes the list for its consistently delicious meals.

Get our free mobile app

Unsplash Unsplash loading...

Rune in Fort Wayne makes the list for its comfort meal classics that are good for your wallet. Lovefood says:

This cozy neighborhood restaurant may be better known for its seasonal fine dining menu; however, turn up on a Wednesday, and you can opt for a delicious blue-plate special. The meal is always comforting and hearty (think meatloaf with gravy, beef and noodles, fried chicken, or hamburger steak), and it comes with a drink.

And it's not just the blue-plate specials receiving rave reviews.

Canva Canva loading...

Rune's menu includes high-quality, creative dishes, including the ricotta gnocchi with breakfast sausage, snap peas, anchovy butter, and salsa verde. Or try the ribeye steak, with honey demi-glace, spinach & fennel au gratin. And no meal is complete without a hand-crafted cocktail like the Montana Bay with infused vodka, raspberry syrup, and lemon juice.

Stop by and taste one of America's best blue-plate specials at Rune in Fort Wayne.

16 Indiana Towns with Dirty-Sounding Names A majority of these towns were given their names in the mid-to-late 1800s as settlers making their way across the country found unclaimed plots of land and decided to make them their own. While I imagine they thought the names they came up with were innocent, and perhaps a tribute to something in their lives, pop culture has warped our minds to the point since then that we can't help but think of something about the town that was never intended by its founders. Take a look at this list. I guarantee there's at least one name that will make you chuckle. Gallery Credit: Ryan O'Bryan