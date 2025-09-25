There's no shortage of fast-food burger joints in Indiana that serve the same predictable burgers. But if you're looking for a local spot serving America's juiciest burgers and fresh, crispy fries, you'll find it in the Hoosier state.

Indiana Restaurant Named Best In The State For Burgers And Fries

Lovefood ranked America's best restaurants for the most delicious burger with a side of perfectly crispy fries. They named one spot as the best burger and fries combo in each state, and there's one in Indiana that's a must-try when cravings strike.

Bub's Burgers and Ice Cream, with locations in Carmel, Bloomington, and Zionsville, is known for its hand-pattied burgers, house-made buns, deliciously crisp fries, and hand-dipped milkshakes. Lovefood says:

For a seriously good burger and fries in Indiana, Bub’s Burgers and Ice Cream is the place to go. The small chain gets high praise from customers who say that the buns are toasted to perfection and the patties are beautifully seasoned. There are also elk burgers on offer, and the deliciously crispy sweet potato fries can be ordered waffle-style, with Cheddar and bacon sauce on the side.

Bub's Burgers also offers other delicious menu items, such as Bub's Dogs, which can be topped with onion, relish, cheese, chili, and jalapenos. Or try Bub's Chicken Sandwich with a side of beer-battered onion rings. And with 'ice cream' in the name, you have to end your meal with a sweet treat.

Try the best burgers and fries in the Hoosier state at Bub's Burgers and Ice Cream.

