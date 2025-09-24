TSA Has Banned 3 New Items From Checked Bags At Michigan Airports

Once upon a time, going to the airport and getting on a plane was a simple as showing up 30 minutes before and wheeling yourself and luggage on to the plane. Since the early 2000's this process has changed due to the unfortunate actions of 9/11, in response to this catastrophic event, they created the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

TSA now requires anyone who wishes to board a plane must have their luggage, carry on, and personal person subjected to a security screening. This can be a lengthy process at times as they encourage travelers to arrive to the airport as least two hours before their flight to allocate time for security screening. The invention of TSA also brought along a list of items travelers are prohibited packing in their luggage.

Some items have restrictions on whether they can be packed in carry on or checked luggage. The list consists of many things including weapons, certain alcoholic beverages, bear spray, bear bangers, bang snaps, Butane, chlorine, and more. Recently, TSA announced that they would be adding 3 more items to the banned list for Michigan residents to be aware of.

Did You Hear New Items Have Been Banned By TSA?

MLive reports:

The banned items all relate to cordless curling irons and flatirons. Travelers can no longer pack cordless curling irons and flatirons powered by butane gas in checked bags, nor can they pack cordless versions that contain lithium metal or lithium-ion batteries.

TSA was very clear that the cordless curling irons and flatirons could be packed in their carry-on but could not packed in checked luggage. The butane gas refills are completely prohibited and are not allowed to be packed in any kind of luggage.

Electric curling and flat irons have remained unaffected by this change as the reason for the change is linked to reducing fire hazards with battery powered and butane-fueled products in the checked luggage bay.