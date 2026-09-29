From gas to utilities to groceries, many Michiganders are feeling the squeeze on their wallets as their dollars simply don’t stretch as far as they used to.

As shoppers continue to trim spending wherever possible, one popular grocery chain has made a move that could help Michigan households. Just in time for the fall gathering season, ALDI is lowering prices on groceries and seasonal staples.

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"Nearly one-third of products on ALDI shelves every day are now priced lower than they were last year."

Fair warning, I'm a big ALDI-fanatic; I have the quarter-keeper on my keychain and everything! Not only is there a convenient location on Gull Road near the radio station, but in general, I find ALDI's own brand of staples like bread, granola bars, produce, and snacks tend to be about 50 cents cheaper than prices you find at Meijer.

The German-based grocery chain, which boasts 125 stores in Michigan alone, said in a press release dated September 23, that:

Customers trust us to help them make the most of their grocery budget, and we never stop looking for ways to run our business more efficiently so we can pass along savings. As shoppers head into fall routines and healthier habits, we're making additional investments to lower prices on our better-for-you favorites, building on the value customers already see throughout our stores. -- ALDI C.O.O. Scott Patterson

This includes items such as Bartlett pears, garlic, spaghetti and butternut squash, and chicken breast family packs for $1.99/pound, "the lowest everyday price since 2022."

ALDI quarter keeper - Lauren G/TSM Aldi Quarter Keychain

I know for me, when I need those pantry staples like potatoes, rice, and baking essentials, I always head to ALDI first and whatever I can't find there, I buy at Meijer. Which is your go-to grocery chain here in Michigan?

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