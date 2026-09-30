Can you believe it’s been thirty years since we first followed the chronicles of Sabrina Spellman? Fans watched as Melissa Joan Hart’s character discovered she was a witch and learned how to hone her magical abilities, all while navigating the wild world of teen-dom.

Now, Michigan fans can catch Sabrina, Aunts Hilda and Zelda, Harvey, Roxie, Libby, and more at the Sabrina the Teenage Witch 30 year cast reunion in Detroit this fall!

Get our free mobile app

This is the dose of wholesome nostalgia I think we all need right now. Revisit simpler times as you watch the original cast of Sabrina act out skits, sing, laugh, and reminisce over bloopers. The 15-date tour includes a stop at the Royal Oak Theatre on December 3, 2026.

Not only did I have a major crush on Harvey (just like everyone else!) but half the reason I tuned in to the WB every week was to see the outfits! And, the intros:

I don't know about you, but as a Millennial myself, I'm all about the nostalgia right now. I mean, '90s trends are practically hitting us everywhere you go right now:

Select Pizza Hut restaurants are reverting to those iconic chunky red cups, checkered tablecloths, and painted lamps and rebranding as "Pizza Hut Classics."

Clearly Canadian sparkling water is back on store shelves.

And most recently, a transparent DVD player from Walmart has gone viral for bringing back the popular "aughties" trend reminiscent of those colorful Mac computers.

And if you have kids in middle and high school, you're probably witnessing the return of "Millennial-core" firsthand. They literally think they discovered the Backstreet Boys:

Tickets for the 30 year Sabrina cast reunion tour stop in Detroit go on sale Thursday, October 1st at 10:00 a.m., but a fan presale is already underway! Get all the details here.

TV Shows That Took Place in Michigan