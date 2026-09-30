When should you put up Halloween decorations? Some Kalamazoo residents started in September, but one decorating guide suggests waiting until October 1. How early is too early to decorate for Halloween?

It seems like stores are stocking holiday decorations earlier every year. I'm afraid that is leading to people putting up Halloween decorations in their front yards earlier and earlier.

I saw skeletons out front of homes on Nicols Rd and Ravine Rd in Kalamazoo in mid-September. They can do what they want; I'm not their real dad. However, it does seem super early for that, right?

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Balsam Hill published an article with Halloween decorating tips. They suggest sticking with the month of October for decorating your property for the Spooky Holiday.

There are no hard rules, but October 1st is the most widely accepted date to put up Halloween decorations. Starting then allows you to enjoy the spooky season for the full month without the displays feeling out of place or causing decoration fatigue.

Read More: 5 Southwest Michigan Towns That Belong in a Hallmark Movie (#1 Has a Skeleton Festival)

Read More: 5 Southwest Michigan Towns That Belong in a Hallmark Movie (#1 Has a Skeleton Festival)

What do you think? When is it too early to decorate for Halloween? Have you already decorated for the holiday? If so, show off your work by sharing photos in the Facebook comments.

Side note: If you live in an HOA, there are likely regulations that dictate when you can decorate.

Speaking of Halloween decorations. I encourage you to check out the photos below of a killer Halloween house in Marshall, Michigan.

This Marshall Woman Has The Most Impressive Halloween Display In West Michigan When Holly Harnden and her late husband closed on the Victorian-style home at 401 E Mansion St in Marshall, MI, on Halloween of 2003, it was the manifestation of a woman who had a dream and achieved it. This is her way of doing it, as she also sets up a similar, and as she describes, possibly more elaborate, Christmas decoration display every year as well.