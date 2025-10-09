Where is the best place to get burgers in Southwest Michigan? We have a list of mouthwatering burger spots for you to check out now.

After a little over 3,000 votes and 46 nominated restaurants, we now have the full results on Southwest Michigan's favorite places to grab a burger.

Results have been tabulated. All votes placed after 12 am on October 9th, 2025, were removed along with any fraudulent votes placed by bots, IP changers, etc.

5 Best Burger Spots in Southwest Michigan in 2025

#5 Gibby’s Bar & Grill in Mendon

Gibby’s Bar & Grill in Mendon Google Street View loading...

Gibby’s Bar & Grill in Mendon lands in the top 5 for the second year in a row with 7.89% of the vote.

#4 Albion Malleable Brewing Company in Albion

Google Street View Google Street View loading...

Although Albion Malleable Brewing Company in Albion was nominated last year, they didn't make it into the top 5. They made up for that big time in 2025, pulling in 9.77% of the vote.

#3 Figgs Fast Food in Battle Creek

Google Street View Google Street View loading...

Figgs Fast Food in Battle Creek climbed up from number 7 in 2024 to number 3 with 13.21% of the vote in 2025.

#2 BC Burger in Battle Creek

Google Street View Google Street View loading...

After dominating the 2024 poll, BC Burger in Battle Creek garnered an impressive 13.53% of the vote this year, securing second place.

#1 Corky's Drive-In Restaurant in Allegan

Google Street View Google Street View loading...

After almost landing in the top 20 last year, Corky's Drive-In Restaurant in Allegan ate up the competition with 14.84% of the vote to grab the top spot this year. Congrats!!!

Here are the full poll results.

Just for comparison, you can check out the full poll results from our 2024 burger poll below.

Southwest Michigan's 5 Favorite Burger Joints in 2024

#5 Studio Grill in Kalamazoo

#4 M 40 Bar & Grill in Decatur

#3 Sugar Bowl Bar & Grille in Kalamazoo

#2 Gibby’s Bar & Grill in Mendon

#1 BC Burger in Battle Creek

Click here for the full 2024 results.

