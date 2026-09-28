Expect brief road closures Oct. 2 as Toyota films along Grand Haven's Harbor Drive, Bicentennial Park, and of course, the iconic Musical Fountain. Here's everything we know about the new ad, including when it's expected to air.

Toyota Commercial to Put Grand Haven in Spotlight

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I bought my very first Toyota at the start of summer, a 2021 Rav4, and I am in love! Truly.

As a newly indoctrinated Toyota fanatic, I was excited to see a post from Michigan Field Guide popup on my feed; apparently the car company is set to film a new commercial in the area on Thursday, October 2.

City officials said Grand Haven was chosen because of its beach, waterfront, and the overall quality of the community. For anyone who has watched the sun drop over Lake Michigan or sat through a 25-minute Musical Fountain show, it is not exactly hard to understand the appeal. -- Michigan Field Guide via Facebook

Grand Haven locals can expect brief road closures along Harbor Drive between Lake Avenue and Grand Avenue as well as parking restrictions near the beach. Note: public access to the beach is expected to remain open.

Of course, Grand Haven isn't the first Michigan town to get the car-commercial treatment. The last one I remember seeing was a Chevy commercial filmed right here in West Michigan, in Allegan.

Michigan Field Guide adds the commercial is expected to air in spring 2027. Footage may appear in multiple Toyota commercials across multiple regions, and who knows, we may be seeing this footage on TV for years to come. All I'm saying is, keep your eyes peeled!

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