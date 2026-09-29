We're halfway through hurricane season with eight tropical storms and counting, but Michigan's a thousand miles from the typical danger zone.

Hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean is from June 1st to November 30th. As of September 29th, 2026, there have been 8 tropical storms in the Atlantic and zero hurricanes this year, according to the National Weather Service.

NOAA forecasters predict a 75% chance for below-normal activity, with a 20% chance of a near-normal season, and just a 5% chance of above-normal activity.

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Hurricane season can be scary for people who live in states like Florida and Louisiana, to name a few. But what about Michigan?

The answer is surprising and complicated. The closest hurricanes on the East side of the United States occur in the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico, which is nearly 1,000 miles away. Here's how the Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines a hurricane,

a tropical cyclone with winds of 74 miles (119 kilometers) per hour or greater that is usually accompanied by rain, thunder, and lightning, and that sometimes moves into temperate latitudes.

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A "normal" storm formed over Lake Michigan and crossed over into Lake Huron in 1996 with tropical storm winds. The storm, named Hurricane Huron, or Huronicane, began forming at the northern tip of Lake Michigan on September 11th,1996.

The storm began to pick up wind speed and crossed the Northern half of Michigan and most of the Upper Peninsula on September 14th. When the storm made contact with Lake Huron, it really picked up steam. The storm peaked with winds up to 73 MPH on September 15th. This one-of-a-kind storm missed hurricane status by a speed of 1 mile per hour.

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We can't forget the White Hurricane of 1913. The biggest natural disaster in Great Lakes history killed 244 people. This weather nightmare began on November 6th and lasted through the 12th.

The great storm began as separate storms in each Great Lake at the same time. At one point, ships were battling winds up to 90 miles per hour during a blizzard.

We couldn't track and monitor storms back in 1913 the way we do now. Without a proper way to track the storms and alert ships promptly, 13 ships sank, killing hundreds.

According to the National Weather Service, this blizzard, mixed with 90 MPH winds and 35-foot-high waves, was a hurricane.

In summary, yes, Michigan has experienced a hurricane before. Mind blown.

25 costliest hurricanes of all time Although the full extent of damage caused by Hurricane Ian in the Southwest is still being realized, Ian is already being called one of the costliest storms to ever hit the U.S. Stacker took a look at NOAA data to extrapolate the costliest U.S. hurricanes of all time.