This is exactly the type of nightmare you hope you never have to deal with, especially when it comes to necessary and often life-saving medication. Unfortunately, Fred's Pharmacy customers across Southwest Michigan are now finding themselves in this exact predicament:

Your local neighborhood pharmacy closes without warning. Now what?

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Customers Caught Off Guard by Fred's Closures in Three Rivers and Vicksburg:

Now to be clear, I haven't spoken with any of the former staff or heard from Fred's in an official capacity, but then again, their website FredsPharmacies.com is no longer functioning. Suspicious.

Fred's Pharmacy, Vicksburg - Google Maps Fred's Pharmacy, Vicksburg

I'm simply going off the reactions from locals in both communities of Three Rivers and Vicksburg. Judging by the harsh words longtime customers have for Fred's, it doesn't seem like much of a heads up was given to Fred's patrons, if any.

How ironic that the last post from Fred's Pharmacy of Three Rivers on Facebook should be about "Good Neighbor Day" on September 28, and then the very next day they go dark? One of the comments left on that post is,

"Are you guys closing or not?" -- Randy R.

From what I can gather, this sounds like one of those weird legal situations where employees and staff were required to remain tight-lipped ahead of the transition. A sad situation for all involved, customers and staff.

Now, you may be wondering what happened to your prescription? I have seen multiple sources saying they were transferred to local Walgreens stores.

Shannon B. via ATTENTION FRED’S PHARMACY CUSTOMERS (Three Rivers)…they are closing their doors for good. They are not notifying you. Your prescriptions have all been sent to Walgreens. If you do not want to use Walgreens, it is your right to move them somewhere else....Horrible thing to do to their patients. I wish all of their employees well. --via Facebook

As a type 1 diabetic myself, whose condition can change almost instantly, I can't imagine how stressful and confusing it could be if my prescription was transferred without much notice. That could put someone like myself in a dire, and perhaps fatal situation.

Have you or anyone you know been affected by the Fred's Pharmacy closures?

Retail And Grocery Chain Stores That Have Closed Locations in 2026 The list of retail chain stores that have closed locations or have plans to shutter stores later in 2026 continues to grow at a rapid pace. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll