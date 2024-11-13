When you can't decide on a restaurant in Michigan, an all-you-can-eat buffet offers a delicious variety of options for your next meal. And you'll find one of America's best buffets to fill your plate with endless choices in the Great Lakes State.

Canva Canva loading...

Michigan Spot Named 'Best All-You-Can-Eat' Restaurant In The U.S.

LoveFood picked the best all-you-can-eat restaurants in the U.S. that don't sacrifice quality in favor of quantity for a truly epic meal. And one Michigan restaurant keeps customers coming back to fill up their plates.

Get our free mobile app

Canva Canva loading...

Read More: Best Places to Get Sushi in Southwest Michigan in 2024

Read More: Best Places to Get Sushi in Southwest Michigan in 2024

Assembly Line at MotorCity Casino and Hotel in Detroit is now one of the best buffets in the nation. LoveFood says no matter what time of day you dine at Assembly Line, there's no shortage of delicious and unique dishes to satisfy your cravings:

You'll find this buffet restaurant, whose name is a nod to Detroit's car manufacturing history, in the MotorCity Casino and Hotel. It's won awards for its delicious offering, which includes classic American comfort food as well as international cuisine, from sushi to tamales. Come for lunch or dinner any day of the week, or for a mighty breakfast at weekends.

Canva Canva loading...

Assembly Line features a hand-carved meat area that serves juicy prime rib and turkey slices. And the all-you-can-eat crab legs are always a customer favorite. And save room for an array of deserts like cheesecake and eclairs to satisfy your sweet tooth. Head to MotorCity Casino and Hotel and try the best buffet in Michigan and America at Assembly Line.

Most Expensive Michigan Restaurants 2024 Gallery Credit: Facebook