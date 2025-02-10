Michigan Brewery Receives National Nod for Best Brewery Tour

Readers nationwide have two weeks to vote for America's best brewery tour. Once again one of Michigan's own has received national acclaim!

Do you ever stop to think about just how much science goes into each pint poured? From ingredients to sterile equipment to fermentation-- there's a lot that can go wrong along the way.

If you've ever taken a behind-the-scenes brewery tour you've seen firsthand just how involved the brewing process can be.

From small town breweries like Tantrick in Allegan, Michigan to large-scale operations like Founders in Grand Rapids, Michiganders sure go crazy for their craft beer. That's why Michigan is home to "Beer City USA", of course! A national title we take much pride in.

One of Michigan's most recognizable beer brands, Bell's, is one again getting national attention as they reveal the Southwest Michigan-based brewery is nominated for Best Brewery Tour in the nation.

We're thrilled to be nominated once again for Best Brewery Tour through USA TODAY's 10Best Reader's Choice Awards! If you’ve ever stopped by for a tour, you know just how much love goes into brewing our beer. Join us in recognizing our incredible Tours Team by casting a vote for us

Originally founded as a homebrew supply shop, today Larry Bell's beer is distributed across all 50 states, including Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico. Bell's Two Hearted Ale was even voted the #1 Beer in America by the American Homebrewers Association.

Bells Brewery Kalamazoo Bell's Brewery, Kalamazoo - Google Maps loading...

The Bell's brewery tour is a must for avid homebrewers, craft beer fanatics, and anyone who appreciates a locally-grown success story. Having taken a tour of their facility in Comstock, Michigan I was most fascinated by the sheer scale of operations and how well the Bell's brand was able to adapt and stay relevant to its fans in an ever-changing craft beer landscape.

Think about how many breweries we've lost in Michigan throughout the last year alone. How is Bell's able to hang on for 40 years? Take tour their Kalamazoo, Comstock, or Galesburg facilities to find out!

Fans can vote here for Bell's once per day until polls close at noon EST on Monday, February 24, 2025.

Take a Quick Tour of Bell's Original Downtown Brewery Gallery Credit: Meatball/TSM