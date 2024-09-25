A West Michigan couple just welcomed their newest family member in the parking lot of their favorite brewery.

We all know One Well Brewing is kid and family-friendly but are they deliver your baby in the parking lot friendly? We now have proof the answer is: YES.

I'm sure this was not the day the staff at One Well Brewing in Kalamazoo, MI was expecting to have. On social media the brewery shared their unexpected encounter with the Baker family, which took place the evening of August 13, 2024:

Aaron and Kyle Baker were expecting their third child, but they didn’t expect it to happen like this! As it became obvious Kyle was going into labor, they rushed from their home in Vicksburg, off to Bronson to meet their new baby.

One Well Brewing - Kalamazoo, MI

Clearly, baby had other plans! Dad Aaron pulled into the parking lot of his favorite brewery to assess the situation,

...With ambulances on their way, Baby arrived at 6:31 pm, right in the northwest corner of One Well’s parking lot!

But Wait, It Gets Better...

With two big sisters at home the Baker family chose to keep the gender of their third child a secret until the big reveal. Surprise! Aaron and Kyle welcomed their first son in the parking lot of One Well Brewing.

The Baker Family - One Well Brewing

The name "Forrest" had already been selected as their boy name prior to his delivery there, but in a weird twist of fate "The Forest" just so happens to be the nickname given to a section of One Well's pub, so it just kind of seems fitting. Coincidence?

The brewery also revealed the parents have chosen to honor One Well's place in their family by giving Forrest the middle name "Wells." I'm not crying you're crying!

Mother, son, and family all appear to be doing well. The proud parents even brought Forrest by the pub to high five One Well staff:

The Baker Family - One Well Brewing

Naturally, baby Forrest's arrival has caused quite a stir on social media. Here's what West Michigan has to say:

"This may be the craziest phone call I’ve taken at work when dad called to snag some food at the end of the night! Congratulations Aaron and Kyle!" - Josh Dearman

"Sounds like a free Mug Club Membership for baby Forest in 21 years…" - Brian Francis

"Sounds like you should name your next beer after Forrest!" - Katie Szybala Goss

"Congratulations Bro and Kyle!! What a story! Welcome to the world Forrest Wells!" - Shirley Mcglothlen

Forrest Wells - One Well Brewing

