While you can buy a loaf of bread from any grocery store in Michigan, it's not the same as a freshly baked loaf of fluffy and delicious bread from a local bakery. One popular Michigan spot with three locations is now known as one of the best bakeries in America for a tasty loaf of bread.

Canva Canva loading...

Michigan Bakery With Three Locations Makes America's Best Bread

LoveFood found the best bakeries in the nation where the smell of freshly baked bread lures us every time. One Michigan bakery offers a great selection of handcrafted bread.

Avalon International Breads offers a variety of delicious foods and drinks at their three locations, but it's the bread that customers keep coming back for. LoveFood says:

In downtown Detroit, Avalon has a great range of sourdoughs with charming names including wheat wheat, a sweet and nutty, whole-grain loaf; Motown multi-grain – packed with oats, sesame seeds, sunflower seeds, and flaxseeds; and poletown rye, with wheat and flours. Regulars insist a visit to one of its three cafés isn’t complete without taking home a loaf of farm bread.

Bread isn't the only delicious baked goods featured at Avalon. Café favorites include an assortment of breakfast and lunch options including a delicious slice of avocado toast, waffles, pancakes, sandwiches, and baked treats. But if you can't get to a local bakery, several markets and grocery stores carry the best bread in Michigan and America, Avalon International Breads.

