When the temperature drops in Michigan, a hearty chili is a classic comfort food, perfect for chasing away the chills. One popular BBQ joint in Michigan serves the most delicious bowl of chili in the state.

Dr. Rolf's Barbeque Named Michigan's Best Bowl Of Chili

Lovefood found the best places in America that take pride in their house-made chili, where customers return for the most flavorful and soul-warming bowl. One spot was crowned the best in each state, and there's more than one tasty flavor to savor at Michigan's best chili spot.

Dr. Rolf's Barbeque in Muskegon and Spring Lake won't make you choose just one of their packed-with-flavor chili options. Lovefood says:

Dr Rolf's Barbeque has a trio of delicious chilis on offer – and, happily, you don't have to choose between them. Order the chili flight, and you'll get all three: that's white (smoky chicken and beans), green (pulled pork and black beans), and red (smoked brisket, black beans, and pinto beans), plus a cornbread waffle or corn chips on the side.

Pair your chili with a main entree of fall-off-the-bone ribs, pulled pork, brisket, or smoked chicken breast. And don't forget the homemade sides, including mac and cheese, potato salad, tater tots, and more. Dr. Rolf's also offers a full bar with craft beers, wine, and delicious cocktails to complement your meal.

Try one of America's best spots for chili, found in the Great Lakes state at Dr. Rolf's Barbeque.

