While plenty of spots in Michigan offer a quick breakfast on the go, there's nothing like a freshly made meal full of fresh, hot options. And it's even better when you can indulge in more than one delicious dish at a restaurant named the best all-you-can-eat brunch in the Great Lakes state.

Michigan Spot Now Named Best All-You-Can-Eat Brunch In The State

Lovefood found the best restaurants in the nation where you can enjoy the most important meal of the day or stretch it out into a leisurely brunch. One hidden gem in Michigan makes the list for its cozy atmosphere and consistently delicious food.

Get our free mobile app

The Morning Dish in Kalamazoo offers an impressive selection of mouthwatering, freshly made brunch options. Lovefood says this restaurant knows how to deliver on classic brunch dishes:

Located inside the Radisson Plaza Hotel, it has all the features of a classic American breakfast: think sausage patties, scrambled eggs, and breakfast potatoes, plus unlimited freshly squeezed orange juice.

The brunch spread at The Morning Dish also includes a fresh, customizable, and delicious breakfast made right in front of you. Try a made-to-order egg or a freshly made omelette filled with tasty meats, cheese, or vegetables. Or stack your plate with fluffy pancakes or waffles topped with fruit, syrup, and whipped cream.

And it's not officially brunch without a cocktail like a classic Mimosa or Bloody Mary.

Reserve your spot for the best all-you-can-eat brunch in the state at The Morning Dish in Kalamazoo.

Best Bites: The Ultimate Guide to Michigan's Top Restaurants Looking for a new restaurant to try? Add these to your bucket list! From the best diners and delis to the best steakhouses, bakeries, and Mexican eateries, we've compiled a list of Michigan's best restaurants based on national rankings.

24/7 Tempo, Using reviews, awards, and the experiences of their teams, publications like Lovefood.com Tasting Table , and Yelp have declared these the top eats in the Mitten State. Gallery Credit: Janna