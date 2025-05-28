Michigan residents have thousands of incredible restaurants to choose from when seeking a spot for a casual meal, family gathering, or a romantic date night. Enjoying a meal at one of America's most beloved chain restaurants may be harder to do, as there is only one location left to visit in Michigan.

Beloved Restaurant Chain Has Only One Location Left In Michigan

Chain restaurants are a popular choice for Michigan diners as their menus offer favorite food items at a reasonable price. However, several chains are starting to feel the impact of an unexpected shift in customer behavior, leading to bankruptcy, closures, or going out of business. And only one location of a beloved chain restaurant is still standing in the Great Lakes state.

TGI Fridays filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in November 2024, citing the pandemic as a primary driver of their financial challenges. The chain had 164 locations open at the time of filing for bankruptcy, but it has continued to close locations during the bankruptcy process, and recently closed an additional 30 locations.

TGI Fridays was one of the first major chains to popularize the happy hour. The menu features a wide array of American comfort food staples, including chicken wings, potato skins, and hamburgers. And now there's only one spot in Michigan where you can enjoy these menu items.

Michigan had three TGI Fridays locations open at the time it filed for bankruptcy in Grandville, Grand Rapids, and Southfield. However, only the Southfield location remains open. The company has 85 restaurants left in the United States, according to its website.

