A once popular chain restaurant in Michigan, TGI Friday's recently announced it's filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. So could this be the end of a dining era for the remaining TGI Friday's locations in the Great Lakes State?

End Of An Era in Michigan? TGI Friday's Has Filed For Bankruptcy

Several restaurant chains in Michigan and the U.S. have recently announced closures due to problems associated with food and labor costs, and customers' changes in their dining habits. And now TGI Friday's is being added to that list of companies looking to restructure, which means closing the doors to some of their locations. So what does that mean for the remaining TGI Friday's restaurants in Michigan?

In a recent statement, TGI Friday's wants to "ensure the long-term viability" of the casual dining brand after closing many of its locations this year. In January 2024, TGI Friday's abruptly shut down dozens of locations and has quietly kept closing restaurants. Last week, it shuttered 50 locations bringing its count down to 163. No specific locations in Michigan or the U.S. have announced closures. However according to a report from CNN, the company “will likely have to close or sell unprofitable locations as part of the restructuring.”

Michigan has three TGI Fridays locations open in Grandville, Grand Rapids, and Southfield. TGI Fridays joins Red Lobster and Buca di Beppo chains, both of which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in recent months.

