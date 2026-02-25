Fazoli's offers its fast-casual Italian comfort food in Michigan, featuring its famous garlic breadsticks. However, the restaurant chain has been slowly losing its presence in the Great Lakes state as more locations have suddenly closed.

More Fazoli's Locations Have Closed In Michigan- Here's Where

FAT Brands Inc., the California-based restaurant conglomerate that has owned Fazoli’s since 2021, recently filed for Chapter 11 reorganization bankruptcy. According to Bloomberg, the filing comes as FAT’s debt restructuring faces potential complications from litigation with creditors.

According to a statement from the company's CEO, “Our focus in this process remains providing quality service to our customers and supporting our franchise partners and the thousands of corporate and franchise employees.”

While there was no immediate word on closure at the time of the bankruptcy filing, Fazoli’s recently closed two locations in West Michigan, one in Jenison and one in Kalamazoo, and now two more locations have permanently closed.

As of Tuesday, Feb. 24, Fazoli’s at 2521 Alpine Ave. in Walker is officially closed. A sign posted on the front door directs customers to locations in Battle Creek, Jackson, and Lansing.

And that's not the only location in Michigan to abruptly shut its doors.

Fazoli’s has also closed up shop in Muskegon and now has four locations remaining in Monroe, Jackson, Lansing, and Battle Creek. And Fazoli's isn't the only restaurant favorite closing locations in 2026. Check the list below of more closures in the Great Lakes state.

