Many Michigan residents are looking to escape the winter weather blues by traveling to warm weather destinations. Michigan travelers are warned to beware of changes to security procedures and an expanded list of items now banned from checked baggage.

These Items Are Banned From Checked Bags At Michigan Airports

According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), checked luggage rules at Michigan airports are more lenient than carry-ons. Travelers can pack everything from drinks and other liquids to certain types of weapons in checked bags. However, travelers who ignore checked bag restrictions could pay the price.

Get our free mobile app

854190328 loading...

In recent months, the TSA has cracked down on many items that travelers could freely bring in carry-on and checked baggage. Lithium batteries and power packs must be removed from checked luggage and kept with the passenger in the aircraft cabin (and if you happen to gate-check your carry-on, you must remove the batteries and keep them with you).

Cordless curling irons or flatirons containing gas cartridges are banned in checked luggage.

Butane-fueled curling irons or flat irons are banned in checked luggage.

Gas refills (spare cartridges) for curling irons or flatirons are not permitted in checked luggage.

Note: These items are allowed in carry-on bags as long as they are fitted with safety covers over the heating elements to prevent accidental activation.

If items in your checked bags are on the banned list, they may end up in the bin of TSA-confiscated items. If something illegal is discovered during a routine screening, law enforcement will be involved. To ensure you're following TSA rules, check the list below for items not allowed in checked baggage.

25 Overlooked Yet Banned Items for Checked Bags at Detroit Metro Airport Items you may not have thought about that are strictly banned from traveling with you in a checked bag, according to the TSA Gallery Credit: Jacob Harrison