Kalamazoo City Commissioners have approved plans to revive the historic Peninsula Building downtown-- again.

After a fire shutdown the latest business to occupy the space at 200 E Michigan Ave., city commissioners have approved over $700,000 worth of funds to renovate the space, according to NowKalamazoo. Here's what we know about the project so far:

The New Old Peninsula Building

Built in 1855 and originally known as the "Humphrey Block", the Kalamazoo Public Library states the historic structure located at the intersection of Michigan Ave. and Portage Rd. in downtown Kalamazoo originally housed wholesale and retail grocery stores.

Fun fact: the historical placard on the building's exterior mistakenly claims the building was built by Nicholas Baumann in 1874 for his Peninsula Restaurant when, in fact, Baumann's "Peninsular" and billiard room was located down the road (115 E. Michigan Ave. today).

Olde Peninsula, Downtown Kalamazoo Olde Peninsula, Downtown Kalamazoo (2012) - Google Maps loading...

Home to Kalamazoo’s beloved Olde Peninsula Brewpub for 25 years, the building sat vacant for two years before West Michigan’s Saugatuck Brewing Company opened a taproom there in April 2023. Unfortunately, a fire forced the business to temporarily close in 2024, and it never reopened.

So, What's Next?

According to NowKalamazoo, a $3.3 million project is underway to bring new apartments to the building, as well as maintain kitchen space on the first floor for a new restaurant:

Building owner Peregrine Company intends to develop the upper two floors into 11 apartments, five of which would be geared toward people making between 60% and 80% of the Area Median Income. The goal is to have a restaurant take over the ground floor. – John McNeill, NowKalamazoo

Doesn't this feel like déjà vu all over again? Let's hope this next business sticks.

