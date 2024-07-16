Detroit’s Devastating Slide Set to Reopen This Week

The Detroit Free Press calls it one of, "Detroit's jewels."

However, ask any local and they'll tell you it's more likely to damage the family jewels.

Get our free mobile app

One of the Detroit area's most infamous celebrities, the giant slide on Belle Isle, is set to reopen this week.

First opened in 1967 the giant slide has been enjoyed by generations of families and even has it's own song by Gmac Cash-- that's how legendary the slide is.

You may remember in 2022, after reopening for the first time post-Covid, the slide went viral for being a little too slippery? Video upon video showed countless riders enduring a rough ride; bouncing from level to level or practically appear to fly right before our eyes.

The slide was closed and reopened several times to make adjustments, whatever that means. Things even got so bad that giant slide enthusiasts created a how-to video for newbies showing how to navigate the slide safely and avoid injury.

Even the video wasn't enough to prevent potential lawsuits. A Detroit mom sued the operators of the giant slide, the Michigan DNR, saying the slide gave her children concussions.

It's a slide, people! How did we let it get this far?

Hopefully the 2024 summer slide season will be less eventful! Belle Isle's giant slide is set to reopen this Friday, July 19 and will offer free rides to local residents, otherwise the cost is $1 per ride.

Tom Bisset with the Michigan DNR Park and Recreation division told the Detroit Free Press,

We're excited to open the iconic giant slide for the 2024 season...Over the course of the last year, we've replaced the slide’s landing surface and ensured all safety protocols are in place.

I guess we'll just see about that!

23 Funny YouTube Comments About the Belle Isle Slide in Detroit The Giant Slide at Belle Isle Park has now become internet famous after videos of high-speed and bump rides surfaced last week. Check out the comments here. Gallery Credit: YouTube