Detroit Artist Gmac Cash Already Has a Song About the Belle Isle Giant Slide
Just days after the giant slide at Belle Isle was shut down, Detroit rapper Gmac Cash has created a rap song commemorating the whole debacle.
That sure as hell didn't take long, did it? And if you take issue with the use of a mild swear word in that last sentence, wait 'til you hear the song.
A Little Background
After reopening for just a brief time, the infamous Giant Slide was shuttered on Friday (8/19) after riders were seen reaching dangerous speeds. Folks posted videos to social media sites showing riders becoming airborne as they rode down the slide and then crashing back down on the hard surface.
It looked like a lot of fun, but it was deemed dangerous.
Detroit Rapper Gmac Cash Penned a Song
The popular Detroit rapper Gmac Cash (Remember Big Gretch?) tells Detroit's WJBK-TV that he got over 200 direct messages from fans prompting him to write a song about the newly-reopened slide.
"It's like jumping off a roof. Man, you gonna lose a tooth," the rapper sings. "Kids be gettin' on my nerves so I sent them to the Giant Slide."
Yeah, I'll be honest, the song really sucks. Sucks hard. Disclaimer: I hate all rap, and I fully expected to hate this before I even clicked play on the YouTube video, below. I wasn't disappointed.
Slide Reopens After Some Modifications
Officials with the DNR who run the park's attraction reopened the slide on Sunday (8/21) after making some modifications and issuing a video to show how to ride the slide properly. That's included in the second video below.