Curious about bed bug hotspots in Michigan? There is a West Michigan city with a lot of bed bugs.

Pest Gnome just released a study ranking the 500 biggest cities in the United States on Pest Control, Infestation Risk, and Urban Density. Here's what Michigan's 15 biggest cities look like under the bed bug microscope.

Scroll down to find Michigan's 15 largest cities in order from least bed bug-infested to most. Underneath each city name, you'll find the national bed bug rankings for Infestation Risk, Pest Control, and Urban Density.

Bed Bugs in Indiana and Michigan Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app

15 Most Bed Bug-Infested Cities in Michigan

Canva Canva loading...

No. 15: Livonia

Out of Michigan's 15 largest cities, Livonia is the least bed bug-infested in the state. The city's overall U.S. ranking is 426 out of 500, which is pretty amazing.

Infestation Risk Ranking : 486

: 486 Pest Control Ranking : 289

: 289 Urban Density Ranking: 316

Canva Canva loading...

No. 14: Troy

Troy comes out of this study looking pretty good at number 14 in Michigan and number 380 out of 500 in the U.S. overall.

Infestation Risk Ranking : 415

: 415 Pest Control Ranking : 275

: 275 Urban Density Ranking: 320

Canva Canva loading...

No. 13: Flint

Flint doesn't do too badly, ranking number 13 out of 15 in Michigan and number 345 out of 500 in the U.S.

Infestation Risk Ranking : 427

: 427 Pest Control Ranking : 171

: 171 Urban Density Ranking: 342

Canva Canva loading...

No. 12: Rochester Hills

Rochester Hills ranked 327 out of 500 in the U.S.

Infestation Risk Ranking : 452

: 452 Pest Control Ranking : 98

: 98 Urban Density Ranking: 355

Canva Canva loading...

No. 11: Wyoming

We finally get a West Michigan city in the rankings at 263 out of 500 in the U.S.

Infestation Risk Ranking : 389

: 389 Pest Control Ranking : 113

: 113 Urban Density Ranking: 258

Canva Canva loading...

No. 10: Warren

Warren ranks 10th in Michigan but nearly smack dab in the middle in the nation at 249.

Infestation Risk Ranking : 426

: 426 Pest Control Ranking : 70

: 70 Urban Density Ranking: 174

Canva Canva loading...

No. 9: Sterling Heights

The bed bugs are increasing as we go. Sterling Heights ranked 243rd out of 500 in America.

Infestation Risk Ranking : 435

: 435 Pest Control Ranking : 52

: 52 Urban Density Ranking: 208

Canva Canva loading...

No. 8: Farmington Hills

Farmington Hills is looking risky coming in at 226 in the U.S.

Infestation Risk Ranking : 310

: 310 Pest Control Ranking : 136

: 136 Urban Density Ranking: 326

Canva Canva loading...

No. 7: Lansing

It's a wake-up call for the center of the state as Lansing ranks 187 out of 500 in the country.

Infestation Risk Ranking : 294

: 294 Pest Control Ranking : 100

: 100 Urban Density Ranking: 296

Canva Canva loading...

No. 6: Southfield

Southfield comes in at 178 out of 500 in the nation overall.

Infestation Risk Ranking : 205

: 205 Pest Control Ranking : 177

: 177 Urban Density Ranking: 291

Canva Canva loading...

No. 5: Dearborn

Dearborn's overall bed bug ranking is 164 out of 500 in the U.S.

Infestation Risk Ranking : 405

: 405 Pest Control Ranking : 24

: 24 Urban Density Ranking: 140

Canva Canva loading...

No. 4: Westland

It's not looking good for Westland as they are the 4th most bed bug-infested city in Michigan and 150th in America.

Infestation Risk Ranking : 346

: 346 Pest Control Ranking : 42

: 42 Urban Density Ranking: 163

Canva Canva loading...

No. 3: Grand Rapids

West Michigan's largest city is the 3rd worst in the state and number 128 in the country.

Infestation Risk Ranking : 109

: 109 Pest Control Ranking : 248

: 248 Urban Density Ranking: 147

Canva Canva loading...

No. 2: Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor is not in a good place, ranking at number 100 out of 500 in the U.S.

Infestation Risk Ranking : 113

: 113 Pest Control Ranking : 170

: 170 Urban Density Ranking: 153

Canva Canva loading...

No. 1: Detroit

The most bed bug-infested city in Michigan, according to Pest Gnome, coming in at number 92 in the country, is Detroit.

Infestation Risk Ranking : 246

: 246 Pest Control Ranking : 21

: 21 Urban Density Ranking: 136

Check out the full bed bug rankings of the 500 biggest U.S. cities by tapping here. Tap here to see Pest Gnome's full methodology of this Pest Gnome study.

Most Bed Bug-Infested Indiana Cities

Most Bed Bug-Infested Indiana Cities

READ MORE: Michigan Company Wormies Uniquely Reduces Food Waste

These 50 US Cities are Crawling with Bed Bugs Every year the pest control gurus at Orkin put together a list of the Top 50 Bed Bug Destinations in the United States. Which areas do you travel to that you should take extra care to watch out for these blood-sucking insects? Let's countdown to the most bed-bug-riddled city in the United States. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow