15 Most Bed Bug-Infested Cities in Michigan
Curious about bed bug hotspots in Michigan? There is a West Michigan city with a lot of bed bugs.
Pest Gnome just released a study ranking the 500 biggest cities in the United States on Pest Control, Infestation Risk, and Urban Density. Here's what Michigan's 15 biggest cities look like under the bed bug microscope.
Scroll down to find Michigan's 15 largest cities in order from least bed bug-infested to most. Underneath each city name, you'll find the national bed bug rankings for Infestation Risk, Pest Control, and Urban Density.
No. 15: Livonia
Out of Michigan's 15 largest cities, Livonia is the least bed bug-infested in the state. The city's overall U.S. ranking is 426 out of 500, which is pretty amazing.
- Infestation Risk Ranking: 486
- Pest Control Ranking: 289
- Urban Density Ranking: 316
No. 14: Troy
Troy comes out of this study looking pretty good at number 14 in Michigan and number 380 out of 500 in the U.S. overall.
- Infestation Risk Ranking: 415
- Pest Control Ranking: 275
- Urban Density Ranking: 320
No. 13: Flint
Flint doesn't do too badly, ranking number 13 out of 15 in Michigan and number 345 out of 500 in the U.S.
- Infestation Risk Ranking: 427
- Pest Control Ranking: 171
- Urban Density Ranking: 342
No. 12: Rochester Hills
Rochester Hills ranked 327 out of 500 in the U.S.
- Infestation Risk Ranking: 452
- Pest Control Ranking: 98
- Urban Density Ranking: 355
No. 11: Wyoming
We finally get a West Michigan city in the rankings at 263 out of 500 in the U.S.
- Infestation Risk Ranking: 389
- Pest Control Ranking: 113
- Urban Density Ranking: 258
No. 10: Warren
Warren ranks 10th in Michigan but nearly smack dab in the middle in the nation at 249.
- Infestation Risk Ranking: 426
- Pest Control Ranking: 70
- Urban Density Ranking: 174
No. 9: Sterling Heights
The bed bugs are increasing as we go. Sterling Heights ranked 243rd out of 500 in America.
- Infestation Risk Ranking: 435
- Pest Control Ranking: 52
- Urban Density Ranking: 208
No. 8: Farmington Hills
Farmington Hills is looking risky coming in at 226 in the U.S.
- Infestation Risk Ranking: 310
- Pest Control Ranking: 136
- Urban Density Ranking: 326
No. 7: Lansing
It's a wake-up call for the center of the state as Lansing ranks 187 out of 500 in the country.
- Infestation Risk Ranking: 294
- Pest Control Ranking: 100
- Urban Density Ranking: 296
No. 6: Southfield
Southfield comes in at 178 out of 500 in the nation overall.
- Infestation Risk Ranking: 205
- Pest Control Ranking: 177
- Urban Density Ranking: 291
No. 5: Dearborn
Dearborn's overall bed bug ranking is 164 out of 500 in the U.S.
- Infestation Risk Ranking: 405
- Pest Control Ranking: 24
- Urban Density Ranking: 140
No. 4: Westland
It's not looking good for Westland as they are the 4th most bed bug-infested city in Michigan and 150th in America.
- Infestation Risk Ranking: 346
- Pest Control Ranking: 42
- Urban Density Ranking: 163
No. 3: Grand Rapids
West Michigan's largest city is the 3rd worst in the state and number 128 in the country.
- Infestation Risk Ranking: 109
- Pest Control Ranking: 248
- Urban Density Ranking: 147
No. 2: Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor is not in a good place, ranking at number 100 out of 500 in the U.S.
- Infestation Risk Ranking: 113
- Pest Control Ranking: 170
- Urban Density Ranking: 153
No. 1: Detroit
The most bed bug-infested city in Michigan, according to Pest Gnome, coming in at number 92 in the country, is Detroit.
- Infestation Risk Ranking: 246
- Pest Control Ranking: 21
- Urban Density Ranking: 136
Check out the full bed bug rankings of the 500 biggest U.S. cities by tapping here. Tap here to see Pest Gnome's full methodology of this Pest Gnome study.
