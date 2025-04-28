8 Most Bed Bug-Infested Cities in Indiana
Are you at high risk of having bed bugs? A recent study ranks 500 U.S. cities, and it will make you itch.
A publication called Pest Gnome ranked the 500 biggest cities in the United States on Pest Control, Infestation Risk, and Urban Density. Here's how that shakes out for Indiana.
No. 8: Hammond, Indiana
Way up in the Northwest corner of Indiana, right around the corner from Chicago, is Hammond. Hammond is the 8th most bed-bug infested Indiana city with an overall National ranking of 299 out of 500. It's not bad, but it's also not great.
- Infestation Risk Ranking: 431
- Pest Control Ranking: 119
- Urban Density Ranking: 235
No. 7: Fishers, Indiana
Fishers ranks 7th in the state and overall 428 out of 500 in the U.S.
- Infestation Risk Ranking: 429
- Pest Control Ranking: 363
- Urban Density Ranking: 294
No. 6: Carmel, Indiana
Just North of the largest city in Indiana, you'll find the 6th most bed-bug-infested city in the Hoosier State, Carmel. Their U.S. rank is 372 out of 500.
- Infestation Risk Ranking: 363
- Pest Control Ranking: 313
- Urban Density Ranking: 388
No. 5: South Bend, Indiana
The home of the Fighting Irish is fighting bed bugs as they are the 5th worst in the state and number 225 out of 500 in America.
- Infestation Risk Ranking: 336
- Pest Control Ranking: 111
- Urban Density Ranking: 328
No. 4: Evansville, Indiana
Now we head almost down to the southernmost tip of the Hoosier State to Evansville.�� They are ranked number 4 in the state and number 240 in the U.S.
- Infestation Risk Ranking: 196
- Pest Control Ranking: 279
- Urban Density Ranking: 330
No. 3: Fort Wayne, Indiana
The second largest city in Indiana has the 3rd most bed bugs. Fort Wayne ranks 169 out of 500 in the U.S.
- Infestation Risk Ranking: 184
- Pest Control Ranking: 174
- Urban Density Ranking: 346
No. 2: Bloomington, Indiana
About 90 minutes South of Indianapolis is the home of the Hoosiers, Bloomington. Bloomington is also home to lots of bed bugs, ranking the 2nd worst in the state and 180th in the country.
- Infestation Risk Ranking: 116
- Pest Control Ranking: 333
- Urban Density Ranking: 234
No. 1: Indianapolis, Indiana
It makes me itch just typing this. Indianapolis is the most bed bug-infested city in Indiana, according to this study, and ranks 31st in the nation. Yikes.
- Infestation Risk Ranking: 21
- Pest Control Ranking: 132
- Urban Density Ranking: 338
Tap here to see the full methodology of this Pest Gnome study. You can see the full list of the 500 biggest U.S. cities and how they rank with bed bugs by tapping here.
Looking into other sources for the most bed bug-infested cities, below is a list from Orkin.
