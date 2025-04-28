Are you at high risk of having bed bugs? A recent study ranks 500 U.S. cities, and it will make you itch.

A publication called Pest Gnome ranked the 500 biggest cities in the United States on Pest Control, Infestation Risk, and Urban Density. Here's how that shakes out for Indiana.

8 Most Bed Bug-Infested Cities in Indiana

No. 8: Hammond, Indiana

Way up in the Northwest corner of Indiana, right around the corner from Chicago, is Hammond. Hammond is the 8th most bed-bug infested Indiana city with an overall National ranking of 299 out of 500. It's not bad, but it's also not great.

Infestation Risk Ranking: 431

Pest Control Ranking: 119

Urban Density Ranking: 235

No. 7: Fishers, Indiana

Fishers ranks 7th in the state and overall 428 out of 500 in the U.S.

Infestation Risk Ranking: 429

Pest Control Ranking: 363

Urban Density Ranking: 294

No. 6: Carmel, Indiana

Just North of the largest city in Indiana, you'll find the 6th most bed-bug-infested city in the Hoosier State, Carmel. Their U.S. rank is 372 out of 500.

Infestation Risk Ranking: 363

Pest Control Ranking: 313

Urban Density Ranking: 388

No. 5: South Bend, Indiana

The home of the Fighting Irish is fighting bed bugs as they are the 5th worst in the state and number 225 out of 500 in America.

Infestation Risk Ranking: 336

Pest Control Ranking: 111

Urban Density Ranking: 328

No. 4: Evansville, Indiana

Now we head almost down to the southernmost tip of the Hoosier State to Evansville.�� They are ranked number 4 in the state and number 240 in the U.S.

Infestation Risk Ranking: 196

Pest Control Ranking: 279

Urban Density Ranking: 330

No. 3: Fort Wayne, Indiana

The second largest city in Indiana has the 3rd most bed bugs. Fort Wayne ranks 169 out of 500 in the U.S.

Infestation Risk Ranking: 184

Pest Control Ranking: 174

Urban Density Ranking: 346

No. 2: Bloomington, Indiana

About 90 minutes South of Indianapolis is the home of the Hoosiers, Bloomington. Bloomington is also home to lots of bed bugs, ranking the 2nd worst in the state and 180th in the country.

Infestation Risk Ranking: 116

Pest Control Ranking: 333

Urban Density Ranking: 234

No. 1: Indianapolis, Indiana

It makes me itch just typing this. Indianapolis is the most bed bug-infested city in Indiana, according to this study, and ranks 31st in the nation. Yikes.

Infestation Risk Ranking: 21

Pest Control Ranking: 132

Urban Density Ranking: 338

Tap here to see the full methodology of this Pest Gnome study. You can see the full list of the 500 biggest U.S. cities and how they rank with bed bugs by tapping here.

Looking into other sources for the most bed bug-infested cities, below is a list from Orkin.

