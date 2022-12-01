Looking for a quick but cozy getaway? Look no further than these adorable bed and breakfast spots in West Michigan.

I recently came across a post from The Morris Estate, a bed and breakfast in Niles, advertising their holiday festivities:

To be honest, I often forget about B&Bs when booking lodging for vacations. But, there are plenty in Michigan that are still open and welcoming guests daily.

Whether you're just looking for a change of scenery for a couple of days or looking to treat yourself to some relaxation, here are 7 B&Bs you can check out in the west Michigan area:

7 Adorable Bed and Breakfast Stays in West Michigan Looking to get away? Check out these bed and breakfast spots in west Michigan

And those were just the first seven I found on Google for one specific area. There are so many options throughout the state of Michigan.

If you're looking to dive into the winter experience in Michigan, check out these cozy cabins for your next winter getaway:

12 Cozy Cabins for a Perfect Winter Getaway in Michigan Winter doesn't have to be all bad thanks to these cozy cabin stays throughout Michigan.