7 Adorable Bed and Breakfast Stays in West Michigan

7 Adorable Bed and Breakfast Stays in West Michigan

Via/ Canva, Via/ Google Maps

Looking for a quick but cozy getaway? Look no further than these adorable bed and breakfast spots in West Michigan.

I recently came across a post from The Morris Estate, a bed and breakfast in Niles, advertising their holiday festivities:

 

To be honest, I often forget about B&Bs when booking lodging for vacations. But, there are plenty in Michigan that are still open and welcoming guests daily.

Whether you're just looking for a change of scenery for a couple of days or looking to treat yourself to some relaxation, here are 7 B&Bs you can check out in the west Michigan area:

7 Adorable Bed and Breakfast Stays in West Michigan

Looking to get away? Check out these bed and breakfast spots in west Michigan

And those were just the first seven I found on Google for one specific area. There are so many options throughout the state of Michigan.

If you're looking to dive into the winter experience in Michigan, check out these cozy cabins for your next winter getaway:

12 Cozy Cabins for a Perfect Winter Getaway in Michigan

Winter doesn't have to be all bad thanks to these cozy cabin stays throughout Michigan.

Tour Warner Vineyards' New Train Car Airbnb in Paw Paw

The historic 1912 train car sits just outside the winery's front doors!
Filed Under: allegan, B&Bs, Bed and Breakfast, Kalamazoo, Michigan, South Haven, west michigan
Categories: Articles, Lists, Photos
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From WKFR