Here’s How Much Your Beach Day at Lake Michigan Really Costs

Have you made a trip over to Lake Michigan yet?

Now that summer is officially here we're ready to spend as much time as we can soaking up the sun, building sandcastles, and splashing around the icy cool waters of Lake Michigan.

Get our free mobile app

But between rising gas prices and more beachside communities enforcing costly parking rates-- what's a day at Lake Michigan costing you, really?

I was born and raised in West Michigan so I may be a little biased, but us residents on the west side of the state are truly spoiled by Michigan's best beaches. Lake Huron? Cold and rocky. Lake Michigan? Sunny and sandy!

Not only are we closer to the best of the five Great Lakes, but we even have the better side of the lake. Have you ever seen the Wisconsin side of Lake Michigan?! I shudder at the thought.

As a West Michigan native I have my favorite beaches that might night be as accessible and as flashy as others, but at least there's free-- albeit highly coveted-- parking. It seems like with the state of things more and more municipalities are enforcing paid parking at public beaches.

Lake Michigan Petoskey Sunset Lake Michigan, Petoskey State Park - Lauren G/TSM loading...

For example, the community of St. Joseph announced paid parking enforcement in the downtown shopping district would begin in summer 2025. The City already charges for parking at its popular beaches and now even visiting locally owned businesses will cost you.

This is why I opt to renew my Michigan Recreation Passport when I renew my car registration. The pass allows me entry to all Michigan state parks, beaches, and boat launches. Plus I can feel good about supporting Michigan's parks program. For only $14/year it feels like a solid and worthwhile investment.

The Average Cost of a Beach Day on Lake Michigan From gas to parking to snacks consider these costs when planning your next trek over to the Lake Michigan coastline. Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon

8 Parks in SW Michigan Where You Can Use Your Recreation Passport You purchased a recreation passport so, you might as well put it to good use! Here's where you can use it in the SW Michigan area. Gallery Credit: Google Maps