BBB Warns Michigan Residents New Scam Could Drain Bank Accounts

Michigan has seen a rise in multiple types of fraud, and thieves are finding new ways to make their scams more believable. Officials warn that a new scam targeting Michigan residents could lead to an empty bank account.

Scam artists are becoming more sophisticated, with criminals using AI and other tools to create more convincing impersonations and phishing schemes. The latest scam claiming you have money waiting to be collected could syphon your financial accounts and steal personal information as well.

According to the Better Business Bureau (BBB), a new phishing scam is spreading quickly, with phone calls and texts claiming people have "relief money" waiting to be collected. The BBB says, "You receive a call, voicemail, or text saying you qualify for an unclaimed relief payment. You’re directed to a website that warns you to act quickly before the money is returned. But the site doesn’t lead to real government assistance. Instead, it redirects you to a page called “My Cash Search.”

The link redirects users to a page that requests personal information before redirecting them to a page called "My Cash Search," warning them to act quickly to provide personal information to claim their money. The BBB says scammers then harvest personal information, flood inboxes with spam, and even install harmful software on devices.

The BBB warns Michigan residents not to visit the website and not to share any personal or financial information with strangers. If you receive a call about unclaimed money, hang up and avoid conversations. Government agencies will not call you to ask you to visit a random website to claim funds.

