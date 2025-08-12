Banned: These Baby Names Are Illegal In Michigan

Living in America has granted us some privileges in a somewhat free world but at that same time in order to maintain chaos there must be order. Our way of implementing order is by having laws that all citizens must abide by or they face consequences. For the most part, these laws address the major concerns, but others seem arbitrary.

As Americans, for the most part, we have the freedom to name our children whatever we would like, or so you think. Unfortunately, the United States government has intervened in this space as well. Believe it or not, there are some names that are illegal to use.

Are Your Baby Name Ideas Illegal?

New parents in Michigan have to be cautious when choosing their child's name as they may be unknowingly breaking a law. You may be wondering how many names are the list, I can tell you that it's not as bad as you may be thinking, in fact usbirthcertificates.com reports:

Very few specific names are actually banned in the United States. These liberal naming laws are partly due to the fact that many courts have interpreted specific parts of the US Constitution as supporting a parent’s right to choose their children’s names. While certain states have stricter naming laws, a few states, such as Kentucky, have none in place at all. Regardless of these relatively lenient naming regulations, there are still a handful of names that were ruled illegal by courts within the US.

As you'll see, some of these names are self explanatory as to why they are on the list but some of the others will surely make you scratch your head. Below are all of the names deemed illegal in Michigan and every other state: