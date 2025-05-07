Many Michigan residents keep canned vegetables in their cupboards to add a quick and healthy side to any meal. However, Michigan residents are warned that an urgent recall has been issued and major retailers are removing canned vegetables from their shelves.

Major Retailers Recall Thousands Of Canned Vegetables In Michigan

According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, thousands of canned vegetables have been recalled in Michigan and 23 other states for containing undeclared soy. The FDA warned, "Individuals with an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product." The following products are included in the recall:

Vietti Food Group of Nashville, Tennessee, issued a voluntary recall of 4,515 cases of Yellowstone Brown Sugar Molasses Baked Beans. The baked beans were sold at Walmart and Meijer stores in Michigan and can be identified with the following label information:

The affected products have a "best if used by date" of February 17, 2028. The date can be found on the bottom of each can.

The FDA says no illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported. Consumers who have purchased the affected product are urged not to consume the beans. Instead, discard them or return them to the original place of purchase for a refund, even if you do not have an allergy or sensitivity to soy.

The canned beans aren't the only product recalls from Michigan and Walmart stores. Check the lists below for the most up-to-date recalls.

