Single in Kalamazoo? Check out these fun and unique dating events aimed to help locals find love this Valentine's Day.

Speed dating, The Dating Game, and Pop the Balloon-style events are happening across Kalamazoo this February, where "true love" is the ultimate prize. Here's what you need to know:

Dating in Kalamazoo is not for the faint of heart! I know because I used to be a single person too. I matched with my now-partner on Hinge in February 2023, we had our first date at Louie's Trophy House in March-- and that was my last first date ever.

However, it wasn't that long ago that I was single, and I remember at the time wishing there were more fun and unique ways to meet new people, instead of just hoping and wishing to catch someone's eye at a local bar. Of course, now that I'm finally "boo'd up" my wish has finally come true.

I know if I were still a single person in the Kalamazoo-area I would absolutely 100% attend these events:

