Kalamazoo Singles Can Try Something Different This Valentine’s Day
Single in Kalamazoo? Check out these fun and unique dating events aimed to help locals find love this Valentine's Day.
Speed dating, The Dating Game, and Pop the Balloon-style events are happening across Kalamazoo this February, where "true love" is the ultimate prize. Here's what you need to know:
Dating in Kalamazoo is not for the faint of heart! I know because I used to be a single person too. I matched with my now-partner on Hinge in February 2023, we had our first date at Louie's Trophy House in March-- and that was my last first date ever.
However, it wasn't that long ago that I was single, and I remember at the time wishing there were more fun and unique ways to meet new people, instead of just hoping and wishing to catch someone's eye at a local bar. Of course, now that I'm finally "boo'd up" my wish has finally come true.
I know if I were still a single person in the Kalamazoo-area I would absolutely 100% attend these events:
Valentine’s Day Dating Events Invite Kalamazoo Singles
