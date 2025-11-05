Strong Solar Flare Boosts West Michigan Aurora Chances

Aurora chances remain elevated across Michigan over the next several days.

Looks like conditions are just right for another great aurora viewing experience as a rare solar flare is currently blasting towards Earth. Here's what you need to know:

Just days after a massive meteor was captured lighting up the night sky in Northern Michigan, we're about to be treated to another stellar light show here in our own neck of the woods.

So, grab a friend, your winter jacket, and head to your favorite viewing spot to catch one of the cosmos' most breath-taking masterpieces!

If you've never seen the Northern Lights in Michigan, you're missing one of the most breathtaking sights The Mitten has to offer. While many travel thousands of miles for a glimpse, we’re lucky to enjoy this natural wonder right in our own backyard.

If you're trying to recreate the magic of the May 2024 Northern Lights showing across Michigan, this may be your chance. Michigan weather group Michigan Storm Chasers, who also operate the popular offshoot Aurora Alerts, say a solar storm is currently brewing:

Remember how we said Aurora may be back later this week? This is why. Active region 4274 just fired off an X1.80 solar flare with an associated CME on the eastern limb of the sun...This active region will continue to rotate into the earth strike zone with each passing day...Aurora chances remain elevated throughout the next 10 days or more.

For those hoping to view the aurora over the next week, NOAA and the Space Weather Prediction Center advise:

Go towards the magnetic poles: "Given the right vantage point, say for example on top of a hill in the northern hemisphere with an unobstructed view toward the north, a person can see aurora even when it is 1000 km (600 miles) further north."

Get away from lights: "Go out at night. Get away from city lights. The full moon will also diminish the apparent brightness of the aurora."

"Go out at night. Get away from city lights. The full moon will also diminish the apparent brightness of the aurora." When to go out: "Best aurora is usually within an hour or two of midnight (between 10 PM and 2 AM local time). The best Seasons for aurora watching are around the spring and fall equinoxes."

