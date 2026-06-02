Look at the bright side, at least there won't be any potholes anymore!

It truly doesn't feel like summer in West Michigan until you hit a detour or four on your way you your vacation destination. The City of Otsego is warning drivers of a major project about to take shape in Allegan County this summer.

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There's really no pleasing us Michiganders. We complain about potholes and rough roads, but when crews show up to fix them we complain about the detours and lane closures. That's just the way this works.

That's why the City of Otsego started off their important announcement by saying:

I want to start by saying that M-89 is a State-owned highway and we have zero control or say in this project. Sorry, those decisions are made by MDOT and not the City of Otsego. We are left to deal with the inconvenience of the work as well.

Uh oh.

M-89 Otsego/Plainwell - Google Maps M-89 Otsego/Plainwell - Google Maps loading...

According to the City, crews with the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will begin work on Monday, June 8 for a "mill and fill" project spanning from the bridge over the Kalamazoo River all the way to US-131.

Please consider alternative routes if possible during this time. M-89 is one of the busiest highways in west Michigan and a backup should be expected during the actual construction... The good news is that when they are done, there will be no more potholes

The project will begin on the west side (Kalamazoo River) and work its way east. The Facebook post from the City states traffic will be limited to one lane at times and backups are expected.

Find more details on this project from the City of Otsego, here.

12 Michigan Road Closures Starting June 1, 2026 Before you hit the road, check out 12 Michigan road closures and construction projects that could impact traffic, cause delays, and affect your commute this week. Gallery Credit: Tony LaBrie