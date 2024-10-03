Many Michigan residents celebrate fall by enjoying fresh apple cider from a local apple orchard or grocery store. However, health officials are concerned about the dangers this fall favorite may cause and warn Michigan residents that drinking apple cider could lead to serious illness.

Michigan Residents Warned Over Apple Cider Food Poisoning Concern

According to the U.S. Food And Drug Administration (FDA), reports of foodborne illness outbreaks are tied to drinking fruit and vegetable juice and apple cider. Michigan residents are warned to check the label before buying apple cider as it could contain harmful bacteria that can cause serious illness or even death.

According to the FDA, any juice, or cider that is not pasteurized, or "heat-treated," may contain harmful bacteria from the fresh-squeezed or raw fruits and vegetables used to make it. The FDA notes that while most of the juice sold in the U.S. is pasteurized (heat-treated) to kill harmful bacteria, consumers are urged to look for this warning label to avoid purchasing untreated cider:

WARNING: This product has not been pasteurized and therefore may contain harmful bacteria that can cause serious illness in children, the elderly, and persons with weakened immune systems.

The FDA reminds residents to ask if they're unsure if a juice product is treated, especially for juices sold in refrigerated cases in grocery or health food stores, cider mills, or farmers’ markets.

