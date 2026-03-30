Nothing beats a Michigan summer, spent outdoors and on the beach, whether on the Great Lakes or one of the state's thousands of inland lakes. And three Michigan communities have been named the best lake towns in the Midwest.

Three Michigan Communities Named Best Lake Towns In The Midwest

Midwest Living ranked the most charming lakeside communities and picked the Midwest's best to put on your bucket list of summer-time destinations. These spots are the perfect escapes, offering picturesque lake views and plenty of fun on and off the water.

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Charlevoix, Michigan

"The rare town to actually perch on two lakes, Charlevoix delivers a blend of natural beauty and unexpected quirks. The downtown hugs a picturesque harbor where sailboats bob between Lake Michigan and Lake Charlevoix."

Petoskey, Michigan

"Hunt for Michigan's state rock—the fossilized Petoskey stone—along the Lake Michigan shoreline, then discover why this northwest Lower Peninsula gem of a town has captivated visitors for decades. Perched on Little Traverse Bay, Petoskey beckons with its historic Gaslight Shopping District, where Victorian-era storefronts house scores of galleries and boutiques."

Saugatuck, Michigan

"Situated where the Kalamazoo River flows into Lake Michigan, Saugatuck offers the kind of weekend escape that feels both refreshing and unexpected. This compact lakeside town along Michigan's Art Coast overdelivers on many fronts: You'll find dozens of galleries showcasing working artists, the hand-cranked chain ferry Diane shuttling passengers across the river (it’s the last of its kind in America), and vintage electric boats gliding past downtown."

The 11 Best Beaches in Michigan on Great Lakes If you're looking for Michigan's Best Great Lakes Beaches, look no further than US News' 2024 ranking of the Best Beaches on the Great Lakes. Using beach and water quality, surrounding amenities, and attractions, among other criteria, US News has selected the 11 best beach options. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow