Michigan Alert: Salmonella and Listeria Contaminated Pet Food

This pet food company has not issued a recall even though the FDA has urged them to do so.

The FDA recently investigated dog food products made by Lystn LLC after receiving multiple complaints of dog illnesses after consuming the products. The Food and Drug Administration found Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes (L. mono) after running tests on previously unopened products from the company. Below is a list from the FDA of pet food that could get your pets sick.

Pet Food Products That May Contain Salmonella and/or L. Mono

Answers Pet Food Raw Beef Detailed Formula for Dogs

UPC/bar code number: 856554002102

BUBD: May 06, 2026

UPC/bar code number: 856554002072

BUBD: Jan 31, 2026

UPC/bar code number: 856554002065

BUBD: Jan 02, 2026

UPC/bar code number: 856554002065

BUBD: Mar 11, 2026

The FDA has urged the company to issue a recall. However, the company has not taken any action according to the Food and Drug Administration. If you have any items on the list above the FDA recommends that you throw them away in a secure container to prevent wild animals from getting sick and spreading illness. Do not feed these items to your pets or donate them.

Important notes about Listeria monocytogenes and Salmonella

L. Mono: Pets can have Listeria monocytogenes (L. mono) without showing symptoms. Humans can contract L. mono from their pets.

Salmonella: Pets can pass Salmonella on to other animals through their feces and saliva.

Get more info on symptoms of this bacteria from the FDA by clicking here.

