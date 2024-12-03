There are plenty of spots in Michigan to enjoy a delicious comfort food meal, but one Italian restaurant specializes in one of our favorites: lasagna. This Michigan spot is now known as one of the top places to get a slice of the best lasagna in America.

This Italian Restaurant In Michigan Makes America's Best Lasagna

LoveFood found the best restaurants in America where the lasagna is a must-try. With its layers of pasta, rich sauce, and bubbling cheese, you'll find the best lasagna from an Italian restaurant in Michigan.

La Lanterna in Detroit takes layers of pasta and smothers them in melty cheese and a delicious meat sauce, that customers say is the best lasagna in the nation. And LoveFood agrees:

For a lasagna that’s bursting with flavor, head to pizza and pasta spot La Lanterna and order the Lasagna alla Bolognese. The meat sauce is wonderfully rich, and the dish comes covered in a generous serving of cheese. Some guests say it’s the best they’ve tasted. You can find it on the menu at the restaurant’s sister sites too.

And the lasagna isn't the only crave-able meal at La Lanterna.

Other menu favorites include the Tris di Pasta, a taste of three delicious pastas, or a La Lanterna pizza loaded with Italian sausage, onions, and spicy peppers.

End the meal with a slice of their famous carrot cake while sipping on their specialty drink, 'That's Amore, ' made with salted caramel bourbon and chocolate Bailey's. And make a toast to finding the best lasagna in the nation right here in the Great Lakes state at La Lanterna.

