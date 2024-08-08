ALERT: Amazon Products Sold In Indiana Now Under Urgent Recall

Online shopping has made it easy for Indiana residents to order everything from home goods and groceries delivered quickly to our doorstep. And Amazon is one of the largest online retailers that Hoosiers rely on as a one-stop online shop. But Indiana residents are now being warned to check their recent purchases as Amazon products are under an urgent recall.

Amazon Products Sold In Indiana Now Under Urgent Recall

Amazon is also known as the 'everything store' in Indiana and around the globe. With so many items to keep track of, there are a lot of products to ensure are up to quality standards. Amazon has issued a safety recall that includes products sold in Indiana and is addressing safety concerns on several products sold on its website.

According to the Amazon website, the company is proactive about customer safety and pulling any items that could pose potential harm to consumers:

Our Product Safety Team proactively investigates and addresses reported safety complaints and incidents to ensure protection from potential product-related safety risks. We closely monitor public recall alert websites and receive notifications from vendors and sellers. Upon discovering a product recall, we immediately halt affected product offerings and promptly inform customers and sellers about the recall.

Amazon's website allows you to see if your past orders have been recalled and you can check the items in the list below that have been sold in Indiana and are included under the urgent safety recall.

