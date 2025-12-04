Many Indiana residents prefer the online shopping experience that Amazon provides for home goods, clothing, groceries, and more. And Prime members receive even more perks. However, Prime members in Indiana may have paid more than what they bargained for, and could see a refund soon.

Amazon Is Sending Automatic Refunds To Indiana Prime Members

Signing up for an Amazon Prime account is a relatively simple process for many customers, but cancelling that membership for millions of users was not as easy. The FTC filed a lawsuit in 2023, alleging that Amazon employed deceptive methods to enroll tens of millions of customers in paid Prime subscriptions without adequate consent or straightforward cancellation options.

The online retailer agreed to the payouts in September to resolve a 2023 Federal Trade Commission lawsuit that accused Amazon of misleading customers into enrolling in Prime and making it hard for them to cancel their membership. On November 12, Amazon began issuing automatic refunds to eligible U.S. Prime customers in response to the settlement.

Prime customers eligible for the refund include those who signed up for the service between June 2019 and June 2025 and didn't use the benefit more than three times in a year. Eligible Prime members will receive a refund of their Amazon Prime subscription fees, up to a maximum of $51. The FTC advises consumers to look for an email from Amazon that should offer a payment via Venmo or PayPal.

