Did you know Amazon already offers drone delivery in Michigan? Because I had no clue!

Imagine this scenario: You've had a busy day at work and you're looking forward to an evening at home bingeing your favorite show. Then, after dinner, your child tells you they desperately need new clarinet reeds ahead of their big recital tomorrow. What do you do?

Begrudgingly pause your show and get off your couch, leave your house, and drive all the way to the nearest music store. Or, you could have them delivered right to your own backyard with just a few swipes of your finger-- which would you choose?

This very real scenario played out for one Arizona mom, who goes by the handle @Teaching_MrsH on YouTube, who lives in an area served by Amazon Prime drone delivery:

We may not have futuristic flying cars, but drone delivery may be the next best thing!

According to CBS Detroit, Amazon Prime drone delivery will soon expand its service area to include Hazel Park and nearby residents within a 7.5-mile radius. This includes: Highland Park, Center Line, Madison Heights and Oak Park.

Read More: Jets Plans to Add Drone Pizza Delivery in Detroit by 2025

The news outlet reports the drone service first became available in Michigan in early November 2025 with hopes for the Hazel Park program to be up and running before the end of the year. As far as price goes, the service costs and additional $4.99 for Prime members and it's also available to non-members for $9.99. The drones can deliver packages weighing up to five pounds.

As for safety concerns with these autonomous drones, Prime Air drone operations manager Lauren Wilson says,

We are really focused on safety to ensure that we are putting out a product that is safe for our neighborhoods, company, people, pets, and property...I always think of the single parent at home who isn't able to get out of the house to get medicine for their sick baby. We're able to meet them where they are at

I would love to see this program expand access across major Michigan cities such as Grand Rapids, Lansing, and Kalamazoo. Hopefully we'll see that service available in the near future. Just like I'm hoping Waymo autonomous ride service, which just announced it's launching in the Metro Detroit area, to be available to the rest of us soon.

