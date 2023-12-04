West Michigan Is Home to Michigan’s Largest New Year’s Eve Ball Drop

Can you believe 2023 is almost behind us? And what a year it was!

The year was filled with countless food recalls, business openings and closings, and plenty of debate on Kalamazoo's new bike lane system, but it's time to wipe the slate and start over fresh in 2024.

It's time to look ahead to bigger and brighter beginnings in 2024 and what better way to ring in the new year than with the largest ball drop in the entire state of Michigan!

I grew up in Allegan and have been to the Downtown Allegan association's annual New Year's event and I can tell you firsthand the riverfront is the place to be each December 31st-- especially when it comes to small town celebrations.

What to Expect:

Each year you'll find a handful of different food trucks: everything from Mexican, to coffee, to sweets. There's plenty of live music and fun experiences, like the silent disco, and don't forget the craft beer!

Local watering hole Tantrick Brewing will have their taps flowing so you can enjoy the festivities with a social district drink in your hand. With the addition of new brewery/winery Heronmark, plus old favorites like Schaendorf Brewing in addition to Tantrick, the ales will be flowing so you can properly cheers to 2024.

Actually, Downtown Allegan has plenty of reason to celebrate this year: the City just completed a complete overhaul and update of the downtown Allegan streetscape, a project that was expected to take several years but in fact finished way ahead of schedule. It was a headache while it was happening but it's worth taking a drive through downtown Allegan because it's not the same downtown you remember!

About the Ball:

According to the Downtown Allegan association what sets this celebration apart from similar events across the Mitten is the SIZE of the ball. Just how big is it? According to city officials:

Allegan boasts Michigan’s LARGEST New Year’s Eve ball drop — the gargantuan globe measures 10’6” and is decorated in 30,000 synchronized LED lights.

This year Allegan's New Year's Eve Celebration will take place on Sunday, December 31 starting at 8:00 p.m.. The event concludes after the ball drop at the stroke of midnight. Find more details here.

Happy New Year!

