These Are The 3 Most Expensive Private Schools in Michigan

A mind is a terrible thing to waste!

It's only natural for parents to want the best for their children, especially when it comes to education, but how much are families across Michigan willing to shell out to ensure their kid is among the best and brightest?

I'm sure you've heard the horror stories of how cut-throat parents can be when it comes to vying for those highly coveted, extremely limited openings at private school.

Why Choose Private School?

We all know the public education system in the U.S. is struggling. According to lifestyle website Moms Who Think, here are some things parents consider when choosing a private school education:

Smaller class size and more personal instruction

Diverse extracurricular offerings

Commitment to academic excellence

Specialty focus i.e. performing arts, STEM

According to PrivateSchoolReview.com the average tuition cost for private school in Michigan K-12 is $8,096 per year for 2024. If you break that down further the average cost for private high school tuition is $12,387 per year and $6,853 per year for elementary education.

