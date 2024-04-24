Michigan Residents Warned New Text Scam Clears Out Bank Accounts

Scams are becoming so sophisticated in Michigan that it can be hard to tell whether they're real or fake. Especially when scammers are coming up with new and inventive ways to prey on people. Officials warn of a text scam targeting Michigan residents that can easily wipe your bank account clean in just a few clicks.

Canva Canva loading...

Texting Scam Targeting Michigan Residents Clears Out Bank Accounts

According to Michigan.gov, text-message phishing (also called "smishing") is rising, scamming residents out of thousands. Residents receive texts claiming to be their bank’s fraud department with a link saying their bank is closing their account, denying access to their debit card, or suspicious activity has been detected in their account. You click on the link and enter your bank information to resolve the matter quickly. Next thing you know, a stranger has access to the funds in your account.

Get our free mobile app

Canva Canva loading...

According to the Federal Trade Commission, there are several ways to avoid being a victim of this text scam:

Never click links, reply to text messages, or call numbers you don't recognize.

Do not respond, even if the message requests that you "text STOP" to end messages.

Protect any sensitive personal information by using multi-factor authentication to access it.

The FCC says to validate suspicious texts by calling your bank directly from the number on their official website, not the number that texted you. If you think you are a victim of smishing, you should contact law enforcement to report the scam.

Read More: Here's Where to Find Michigan's Only 'Letters to Heaven' Mailbox