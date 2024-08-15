Here’s Why We’re Excited For The 2024 Allegan County Fair

Don't get it twisted, I don't want summer to end either.

But you know what? It's still going to. Don't fret there are still plenty of reasons to get excited for fall; mainly the Allegan County Fair!

Full disclosure: I grew up in Allegan, Michigan so believe me when I say the annual county fair is a big deal. I mean, it's kind of all we've got! The fair, high school tennis and wrestling, a couple breweries, and the Perrigo Company are Allegan's claim to fame.

City officials are quelling the locals' fears and have assured us current construction on the city's first roundabout will be completed in time for the fair's start on September 6, 2024.

I can remember times when I was a kid where the entry lines for the fair on concert night stretch across the entire town along M-89 and past Corky's Drive-In! I think that time in particular it was for a Toby Keith concert (RIP).

I know I, personally, am looking forward to catching the Ludacris concert that will kick off night 1 of the fair. It's hard to forget the "Dillemma" rapper Nelly put us in last year but unbeknownst to myself or the Allegan County Fair Nelly must have a history of double-booking himself as he also dropped out of the Bay City Musical Festival in Michigan earlier this summer.

From the entertainment, to the food, to the rides, the arrival of the Allegan County Fair means it's time to soak up the last bit of summer before fall weather really starts to settle in here in West Michigan.

Which part of the Allegan County Fair are you most excited for?

