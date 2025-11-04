Aldi is one of Michigan's most popular grocery chains, where customers can find daily deals on groceries and other household items. However, an all-day closure for Michigan locations could soon inconvenience shoppers in the Great Lakes state.

Aldi Confirms All Michigan Locations Will Close On The Same Day

Many Michigan residents prefer to shop at Aldi, as the chain remains the cheapest grocery store in Michigan and nationwide. Aldi's spokesperson tells Reader's Digest, “Our customers trust us to consistently and conveniently deliver the highest quality at the lowest prices. The more our customers know us, the more they love us.” The chain is also open 7 days a week, which makes shopping even more convenient. However, shoppers must plan as the retailer joins several other chains to observe an upcoming holiday.

Since many people have the day off for a holiday, some of us are looking to head to our favorite retailer to shop. But more chains are announcing closures as a nod to consumer spending habits and to demonstrate care for their workers.

Aldi will close all Michigan locations on Thanksgiving to allow employees to spend time with their families and enjoy the holiday. Aldi is also helping customers cut the cost of a traditional Thanksgiving meal by offering a $40 Thanksgiving dinner for 10 – including the turkey and ingredients for nine crowd-pleasing sides. Available between Oct. 15 and Dec. 24, the reduced prices will be available in stores and online with delivery partners.

