After Years of Waiting a New Restaurant is Replacing Red’s Grill in Portage – Welcome Garcia’s

The building at the corner of Shaver Road and Osterhout in south Portage has a long and storied history of serving great food. After years of being vacant, a new restaurant is set to open there.

Coming soon will be Garcia's, an off-shoot and in the same family as Los Brothers on Portage Street in Kalamazoo.

Signs for the new eatery went up recently and were spotted by both users of the Kalamazoo Menu and Kalamazoo, Now and Then Facebook groups.

A member of the Garcia family shared this insight to Kalamazoo Menu:

My parents are the ones who are opening the Garcia’s Mexican Kitchen Restaurant very soon! This is individually owned by one of the owners of “Los Brothers” down on portage street! My parents are super excited to open soon and looking forward to serve all the wonderful people...we will have Birria tacos as well as other birria mexican food items

As for an opening date, nothing firm has been set.

The History of the Restaurant at Shaver and Osterhout

The building at 10445 Shaver Road that will become Garcia's has been Red's Grill most recently. The breakfast spot opened in 2006 and closed just before Christmas in 2015.

On the Kalamazoo, Then and Now Facebook group many have other fond memories of the restaurants that once occupied the building:

I worked on that Place when it was Johnny's Remember it was Nicole’s patio restaurant best breasted chicken I remember when it was king Henry s boasted chicken 30 yrs ago Lots of great food has been served in that building over the last 50 years; let's hope the tradition continues

That's a wish we can all get behind. Best of luck to the Garcia family on their new venture.

While we wait for the grand opening of Garcia's, savor the Michigan restaurants that have been featured on the Food Network and keep rolling for the most popular chain restaurants across the county:

MORE TO EXPLORE: Michigan Restaurants Featured On The Food Network